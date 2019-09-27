CUMMING, Ga. — The Pamper Me, Baby! Diaper Drive is marking its 5th year as founder, Elysia Douglas works to bring awareness to 'National Diaper Need Awareness Week'.

Douglas says she started the drive after hearing a father beg for diapers at a local food pantry, "as a mom of four, I can't imagine not being able to get enough diapers for my babies...it broke my heart."

All diaper and monetary donations go towards The Place in Forsyth. Douglas said she searched for charity in Cumming where she could give back to the community that she calls home, "I wanted to be able to see an impact on the community that I live in and everyone raves about the good work The Place in Forsyth does."

The drive concludes on Sunday and drop off locations are listed below:

Downtown Alpharetta Farmers Market: September 28th from 9 am - 1 pm

Vickery Artisan Market: September 28th from 6 pm - 8 pm

Community Cup: Any time now through Sunday, September 29th

You can also donate through the drive's Amazon wish list here.

