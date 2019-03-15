CUMMING, Ga. — If you’ve been in Cumming for more than a few weeks, you’ve probably heard about the proposed city center. It was a focal point of Mayor Troy Brumbalow’s campaign two years ago, and he says everything is still moving forward – just not as fast as some would like.

“We're in the design phase now,” Brumbalow said. “Bureaucracy, it’s sad to say, slows things down.”

Mixed-use developments like Halcyon have become a popular concept throughout metro Atlanta, and most would agree that downtown Cumming could benefit from something similar.

The proposed center will sit less than a half mile from the downtown square off Canton Road near Forsyth Central High School.

“It's sandwiched in between two state highways. There are about 40,000 cars a day that go right by the main entrance,” Brumblaow said. “We're looking at a 25-acre or so park in the middle, and walking trails that cover about 90 acres. So it's going to be really more laid-back for you than a lot of the other city centers. It’s something where you might want to wear your flip-flops, because you're going to have a good relaxing time while you're there.”

Since Brumbalow took office, land was purchased for the project. “The city center is going to look like Main Street America from the 50’s,” he said. “It's a tribute to a simpler time.”

“In the city we kind of lost that downtown to new jails and courthouses, and so our square is more of a municipal center than a commercial center, "hat was something I’ve been wanting to do, to have that place for people to come and hang out and really be able to enjoy themselves and the community.” Brumbalow said.

The project is projected to break ground by the end of 2019. If all goes according to schedule, the city center will be open before the end of his first term in office in 2021.

