FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Disc golf enthusiasts will soon have a new course to try out, and it sits right on the river at Chattahoochee Pointe Park. The 18-hole course will first host a Professional Disc Golf Association Tournament on Saturday, March 16. It will then be open to the public the following day.

“This is a sport that continues to grow, not just here in the South, not just metro Atlanta, but across the country,” Russell Brown, communications coordinator for the county, said. “I think the fact that there's a professional tournament happening here on Saturday shows the growth that's happening and also shows how great this course is, that a professional-level tournament can be held here as soon as the course opens.”

Ryan Harris, president of Planet Earth Designs, was the landscape architect for the project. He recently spoke about the uniqueness of the course which includes an ever-changing design.



“We install different metal sleeves in the ground to wear a basket might shift 100 feet,” Harris said. “That really changes how you might play the hole. On a par 4 or par 5, it might even change how you throw your second and third shots to approach the green in a different location.”

He says the course was designed with players of all skill level in mind.

We did two different concrete tee pads per hole out here, and the long tee pads are definitely catered to the advanced player, and try to really challenge the people who have been playing multiple years already, so they can still come out here and be challenged for a long time,” Harris said. “The shorter set of tee pads are kind of catered to the beginner to intermediate player. I tried to find something in the middle to where a first-time player can come out and not get punished and still have a good time, while the intermediate player can still be slightly challenged by the short tee pads.”

According to Harris, weekly doubles will be offered every Sunday morning at 10. Participants will be partnered at random, then play the course together.

“It's a good opportunity to meet new people and also learn from those that are possibly better than you are.”

