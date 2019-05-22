FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures forecast in the 90s for Memorial Day weekend, thousands of boaters are expected to descend on Lake Lanier. Staying safe is easy, but you need to follow a few simple rules.

“The best thing they can do is just be aware of their surroundings,” Cpl. Adam Loudermilk with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. “Wear a life jacket, and obviously don't drink, don't drink and drive.”

Georgia law requires everyone on a boat to have a life jacket, and children under the age of 13 must wear the life jacket at all times while the boat is moving. There are no laws prohibiting alcohol consumption while boating, but don’t forget to have a designated driver.

“Make sure you have a sober operator,” Game Warden 1st Class Matt Johnson said. “And make sure if you are consuming alcohol on a vessel, you still are being careful and not too intoxicated that you can't stay on the boat.”

Holiday weekends typically result in more people at the lake which means there’s also an increased law enforcement presence.

“For the last six or seven years, we've had Gwinnett County Police Department partner with us here on Lake Lanier,” Loudermilk said. “They've been a great asset to us, providing manpower to help us out which in turn allows us to have more boats on the water.”

Loudermilk and Johnson say there’s no shortage of boating activity on Lake Lanier, and they feel fortunate to work in their respective fields.

“It's the best job in the world,” Johnson said. “Look at my office, it's awesome!”

“There are far worse jobs out there,” Loudermilk said. “I love my job. I get to spend almost every day outdoors, and almost every day in the summertime I can be on the lake spending time out here.”

