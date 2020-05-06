Protesters take to streets of downtown Cumming

CUMMING, Ga. — Peaceful protests have been popping up in cities around the country, and Cumming was added to that list on Friday. About 50 people came to the protest which started at 1 p.m. in front of the Forsyth County Courthouse. The crowd was loud and enthusiastic, with most people wearing face masks and holding homemade signs. Many drivers showed their support by honking and cheering. Others were not so glad to see the protesters. All told, the protest remained peaceful, with the exception of a few profanity-laden arguments between protesters and anti-protesters.