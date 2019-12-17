FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Pittman Road near Arcanum Place in southwest Forsyth County.

Authorities with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash just before 9 pm Thursday, Dec. 16. According to the sheriff's office, the crash involved a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. The driver, 35-year-old Allison Driggers was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Deputies say the Jeep left the roadway at some point and drove up an embankment where it overturned before coming to a stop.

According to Corporal Phil Alexander, Traffic Investigator with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Driggers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.

RELATED STORIES:

2 pedestrians killed in incident on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County

School bus carrying students rear-ended by SUV

'One is laying in the ditch' | 911 calls detail scene after kids are hit at bus stop