Father and 13-year-old son victims of hit-and-run in Cumming

The child was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with life threatening injuries, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, calls came in around 6:30 pm about a hit-and-run accident involving two people on Kelly Mill Road.

According to Stacie Miller, the public information officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialists Unit would work the crash due to the injuries of the two pedestrians.

The investigation revealed that a white SUV had failed to negotiate the curve on Kelly Mill Road and went over the curb onto the sidewalk hitting a 13-year-old child who was walking on the edge of the sidewalk. Miller said the father of the child attempted to assist his son and he received an injury to his leg. It was reported that the SUV fled the scene. A white Infiniti QX56 with fresh front end damage was located a short time later on Jason Drive.

The child and the father were transported to a local hospital. The child was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending on the driver of the SUV.

At this time, no other information has been released on the suspect or charges. This story will be updated.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.