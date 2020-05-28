What to expect at Vickery Village Farmers’ Market

Following weeks of an attempted virtual marketplace, Vickery Village is finally reopening it’s in-person farmers’ market.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Vickery Village Farmers’ Market has been in operation for the past few months. It just wasn’t the market most people are used to, since the coronavirus pandemic stated plaguing the country.

“We started off with doing drop off and pickups at the market. Since then, we've kind of switched a little bit to the virtual market online on Facebook, kind of doing product spotlights for all of our vendors and just making it really kind of a virtual catalog, super easy for them to click and buy,” market manager Katherine Burkhardt said. “It hasn't been as active. I think farmers market people really like that walking around, strolling the market, kind of browsing situation. You don't really get that online.”

Starting this Thursday, the in-person market will be open again from 9 a.m. to noon, but Burkhardt said there will be some changes to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It will be in the same space, but it will be less vendors just to keep the distance between each vendor canopy that they have,” she said. “All the vendors will be wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing in between customers.”

Only one customer at a time will be allowed under the vendor tents, Burkhardt said, but the biggest change to the market will involve the payment system.

“We're not really accepting cash or credit cards,” she said. “We will accept credit cards if somebody has a chip reader. They can just shove in the chip on their credit card, but we don't want any exchanging of high touch point items. It's fine as long as the customer is okay with the vendor signing for them on their own phone, but we would not want a phone being passed back and forth between people.”

Venmo and other banking apps will also be accepted, depending on the vendor’s preference, Burkhardt said. As for the free samples, Burkhardt said there might be some available, but they have to be pre-packaged.

“The customer can just take the sample themselves in a pre-sealed bag,” she said. “Other than that, there's really no sampling going on. We’re asking the customers to please not touch anything on the tables. They can just point at what they want so the vendor can get it for them and package it up.”

As of right now, the vendors for the Thursday morning market will include Circle A Farms, Southern Comfort Foods, Leilani’s Garden, My Daily Bread, B&B Bees, Sweet Southern Elderberry, Cloudland Coffee, Sophie’s Handmade Soap, Nudies Naturals Cleaning, Longaevitas Granola, and Sausage World.

“We want to start a little bit smaller at the beginning, just to kind of see how everything is going to be panning out with all the new guidelines,” Burkhardt said. “I'm definitely going to be adding more people, as time goes on.”

