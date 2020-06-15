Former Forsyth Co. Sheriff's deputy enters guilty plea to DUI charges

Former Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy Greg Cannon was fired in September after attending a public event while under the influence of alcohol.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, former Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy Greg Cannon entered a plea of guilty on charges of driving under the influence from a incident that happened in the fall of last year.

Cannon was fired on Sept. 11, 2019, after attending a first responder appreciation event while under the influence of alcohol. Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were attending the appreciation luncheon at Billy Howell Ford commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, department employee suspected former Deputy Greg Cannon of being intoxicated at the event and notified a supervisor. Commanders confronted Cannon minutes later.

Cannon was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation was started. During the investigation, internal affairs indicated that Cannon had possibly violated state law by driving under the influence to the event, and the Traffic Unit opened a criminal investigation into Cannon's conduct.

It was determined that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.311%, which is nearly four times the state legal limit of .08%.

According to disposition, Cannon was sentenced with 100 days, serving the first 20 in confinement and the remainder on probation. The former deputy is also being ordered to serve 40 hours of community service.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.