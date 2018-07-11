CUMMING, Ga. -- When it comes to alcohol sales within a county or city, there’s a lot to understand, but the recent ballot issue in Forsyth County seemed pretty simple. It gave voters the option to move Sunday sales up slightly from 12:30 pm to 11 am.

Karen Smith, the owner of Marie’s Italian Deli in Cumming, has been a major supporter.

“I’ve known it was coming on the ballot for at least 6 months. I was hoping to see it on the ballot, and when I found out it was, I encouraged everyone to vote for it,” Smith said.

She said it’s not uncommon for people to order an adult beverage with their Sunday brunch.

“We have people who come in and want a mimosa. I tell them, ‘I’m sorry, you’ll have to wait till 12:30.’ So I think that keeps people from coming here,” Smith said.

Smith was excited about the possibility of a change, and was quick to vote early in favor of the extended hours. But reality hit just one day before the poles were closed as Smith learned her business would not be affected by any of this, regardless of the election results, because of where the restaurant is located.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

According to Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, the city was not given enough notice by the Forsyth County Board of Elections that Cumming would need to prepare a referendum. A special session to add it to the ballot was deemed too costly. The next time this can be included is in next year's city elections.

Like many other local eateries, Marie’s Italian Deli is within the Cumming city limits. In order for changes to occur in Cumming, city officials would have to put the issue on the ballot. Only businesses located within the unincorporated parts of Forsyth County will be affected by this. Smith says the language could have been a little more clear.

“It was on the ballot, and it did not say ‘excluding the city of Cumming’,” Smith said. “This is just ridiculous.”

As it turns out, this ballot issue was not so simple. If it passes, restaurants in competition with Marie’s will have the upper hand on Sunday mornings.

“I’m voting for my business to suffer because of that. I would not have done that, and I would not have encouraged my customers to do that either,” Smith said. “So I feel like I’ve been completely mislead.”

© 2018 WXIA