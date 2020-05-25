Forsyth Co. deputies find drugs, firearms, stolen packages during traffic stop

A woman and two men are being held on no bond in connection to the incident.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Over the weekend, deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office discovered firearms, drugs, and stolen packages during a traffic stop off Shiloh Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was working on off-duty assignment at a business off of Shiloh Rd. While there, a car came into the area that looked suspicious. A traffic stop was conducted and as the deputy approached he smelled the odor of marijuana.

A search of the car and the occupants was conducted and the following were located: two pounds of marijuana packaged individually, cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA and a .38 revolver. Also in the car were packages and mail which appeared to have been stolen from areas around Forsyth County.

32-year-old Donald Davis, 29-year-old Marquessa Geter, and 32-year-old John Kitchens were arrested and are being held with no bond.

Davis is being charged with 4 counts of theft by taking, 2 counts of possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects.

Geter is being charged with 4 counts of theft by taking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, and obscured or missing license plate.

Kitchens is being charged with 4 counts of theft by taking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects.

