Forsyth Co. Hotel guests may soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage

County commissioners discuss changing the alcohol ordinance.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Visitors in Forsyth County may soon be allowed to buy alcohol directly from their hotel and enjoy it in the comfort of their room or lobby.

On Tuesday, commissioners held the first of two required public hearings on changes to the county’s alcohol ordinance for hotels. The ordinance currently excludes hotels from the list of outlets that are permitted to conduct package sales. Hotels are also listed under locations where on premise consumption of alcohol beverages is prohibited, according to the county's alcohol ordinance.

The proposed changes to the ordinance would include a reduction of dining room seating requirements and in-room service applications which would allow the sale of beer and wine in hotels. The change would also mean customers could drink alcohol in the lobby or their rooms.

According to the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, there are a total of 9 hotels throughout the county that the ordinance change could impact. No official decisions were made during Tuesday's meeting, but Commissioners said they would pick up the topic at their next meeting.

