Forsyth County School District says students may need to wear face masks in the fall

Forsyth County School District releases preliminary plan for back to school procedures for the 2020-2021 school year.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The idea of children wearing face masks, being given random temperature checks, and having limited access to playground equipment may soon be the new normal in Forsyth County.

The school district released a draft plan for reopening schools in the fall outlining several new policies for both students and staff.

According to the plan, you will not be permitted to come onto to school property if you:

Are experience any COVID-19 related symptoms

Have tested positive for COVID-19

Have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days

While in the building, both students and staff will be asked to:

Wear a mask to cover that covers your mouth and nose

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues

Avoid close contact with others

Do not gather in groups

Two weeks ago, school officials asked for input from the public regarding procedures for in-person schooling.

Forsyth County School is tentatively scheduled to start back on Aug. 6 for 2020-21 school year. The district quickly transitioned to online learning in March for the final quarter of the 2019-20 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

