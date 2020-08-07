Forsyth County School Superintendent says 'it's critical' to get students back in classrooms

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden spoke with White House officials on Tuesday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in a round table discussion about safely reopening schools.

Bearden was one of several panelists that was invited to the National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools. The meeting gathered education, government and health officials to discuss issues around the re-opening process. Following the dialogue, panelists were able to meet with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

During the panel, Bearden shared Forsyth County's journey transitioning to digital learning when schools initially had to close down in earlier this year. The superintendent emphasized the importance of the county's teachers in making the process successful.

"The vast majority of our students remained engaged in the virtual environment," Bearden told fellow panelists.

After detailing the initiatives the county took this summer to improve the online learning service for future use, the superintendent quickly took a strong stand on the returning of students to in-person classes.

"Our kids need the social experience of school ... the social and emotional well-being of our students is critically important, and we cannot deliver the services that we need if they're at home," explained Bearden.

Forsyth County Schools announced in June that they were planning on returning to in person classes for the 2020-2021 school year, unless circumstances were to change.

The Forsyth County Board of Education is set to vote on the reopening plan Thursday during a special meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will be held at BOE headquarters. Visitors will have their temperature checked and be required to wear a face covering. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube.

