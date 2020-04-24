FORSYTH, Ga. — Even though the shelter is closed, there is still a way to adopt from the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

After the stay-at-home order was initiated, the shelter began promoting its foster program which has lead to several foster-to-adopt requests. According to the shelter, foster-to-adopt candidates are essentially going to adopt the animal, but are able to enjoy a fostering period first.

"It takes a minute for animals and their owners to get their groove with one another, so this gives them that time to get to know one another," explains shelter manager, Cindy Iacopella.

Iacopella says that the shelter has 22 animals in foster-to-adopt homes right now, with only eight dogs currently in the shelter which is the group's lowest in house population ever.

"It's been really amazing to see how the community has stepped up to help out during the pandemic. It's a whole new kind of normal, but it's a really good thing for the shelter," adds Iacopella.

If you are interested in fostering or fostering to adopt, the manager says they do a matching system with the foster and their available animals.

"If the person has other animals that are older or just cats or just dogs...that allows us to look through our animals and see who could be a fit," says Iacopella.

Once the shelter staff has decided on one or a few potential matches, they organize a contact-free meet and greet. The foster meets the animals in the shelter's back run area without ever entering the building. Shelter staff then social distance themselves away from the individual, while answering any questions.

If you are interested in becoming a foster, you can learn more information here.

