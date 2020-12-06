Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Office sees increase in traffic-related calls during May

The sheriff's office releases May and April traffic-related call numbers.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is reporting a significant increase in traffic-related calls for service during the month of May compared to April.

In May, the sheriff's office received a total of 3,815 total calls for service, versus 3,118 in April. The largest increases were seen in DUI arrests, vehicle accidents, and distracted driving. While a statewide stay-at-home order was in place for the majority of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sheriff's office says they can't contribute the increase in May to COVID-19.

"Because we did not conduct a traffic study based on the quarantine period, there is no way we can attribute the numbers to COVID," explained Stacie Miller, Communications Specialist/Public Information Officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

DUI Arrests

April: 30 arrests

May: 96 arrests

Vehicle Accidents

April: 201 accidents

May: 310 accidents

Vehicle Accidents Due to DUI

April: 7 accidents

May: 6 accidents

Distracted Driving Citations

April: 15 citations

May: 53 citations

Distracted Driving Warnings

April: 43 warnings

May: 124 warnings

Entering Auto Thefts

April: 12 auto thefts

May: 26 auto thefts

Residential Burglaries

April: 4 burglaries

May: 10 burglaries

