Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Office sees increase in traffic-related calls during May

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is reporting a significant increase in traffic-related calls for service during the month of May compared to April.
In May, the sheriff's office received a total of 3,815 total calls for service, versus 3,118 in April. The largest increases were seen in DUI arrests, vehicle accidents, and distracted driving. While a statewide stay-at-home order was in place for the majority of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sheriff's office says they can't contribute the increase in May to COVID-19.
"Because we did not conduct a traffic study based on the quarantine period, there is no way we can attribute the numbers to COVID," explained Stacie Miller, Communications Specialist/Public Information Officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
DUI Arrests
- April: 30 arrests
- May: 96 arrests
Vehicle Accidents
- April: 201 accidents
- May: 310 accidents
Vehicle Accidents Due to DUI
- April: 7 accidents
- May: 6 accidents
Distracted Driving Citations
- April: 15 citations
- May: 53 citations
Distracted Driving Warnings
- April: 43 warnings
- May: 124 warnings
Entering Auto Thefts
- April: 12 auto thefts
- May: 26 auto thefts
Residential Burglaries
- April: 4 burglaries
- May: 10 burglaries
