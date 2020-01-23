FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a collision on Keith Bridge Road in northern Forsyth County, sheriff's deputies say.

Forsyth County Sheriff Office and Forsyth County Fire Department are on the scene and the road is closed from Cantrell Circle and Leland Drive due to a crash in the 4700 block of Keith Bridge Road.

The accident apparently happened in the afternoon hours of Thursday. Details regarding how it happened and who was involved are still limited; though, investigators confirmed that two other people are in serious but stable condition.

The incident did happen near a school but the sheriff's office said no students were injured - or possibly even involved - in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

