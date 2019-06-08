CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County officials gathered near Pittman Road in Cumming on Tuesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of Fire Station #11.

“It's a station that has been needed in this part of the county for some time,” Division Chief Jason Shivers said. “We're in western central Forsyth County and it will serve the area of this county all the way up to the Cherokee County line.”

He says the land was purchased more than 10 years ago, but the plan from day one was to develop the area into a new fire station.



“We bought this land in 2008, but at the time we were thinking proactively, looking to the future and knowing we would need another fire station in this area at some point,” Shivers said. “Since then, this area of the county has grown dramatically, and now the time is appropriate to make the investment in this property and place a fire company here to help the citizens.”

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

***

Local businesses join forces to usher in the school year with a 'Bash'

City of East Point making real progress with downtown revitalization

Black Lives Matter-inspired play debuts in East Point