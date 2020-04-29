Forsyth County business kicks off mission to feed frontline workers with a pizza drive-thru

North American Auto Group launches its feeding first responder initiative by serving up a slice to hundreds of Forsyth County deputies.

CUMMING, Ga. — One Forsyth County-based business is using their temporary closure to travel around Forsyth and Hall county to feed front line workers.

North American Automotive Group closed its doors like many businesses following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's order to shelter in place, but the company has kept all of their employees on staff imploring them to give back.

The vice president of the company, Mike Legros says he wanted to make sure his staff knew that their jobs were safe so that they could focus on something positive.

"As soon as I knew we would have to close our doors, we told our staff that they had full job security. Then we began brainstorming ways to give back to the areas that our business serves," explained Legros.

The finance and insurance company located at The Collection at Forsyth decided feeding those on the front lines would be the best way to give back.

"It would be serving two purposes. We could support our restaurants groups and also give first responders something they can use to know we support them," added Legros.

The NAAG team kicked off their initiative by creating a pizza drive-thru in front of Marie's Italian Deli, feeding the entire Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Legros saying that they fed over 160 deputies and their tactical teams.

NAAG feeds first responders 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Happening tomorrow, staff will feed all nurses, doctors, and EMTs at Northside Hospital Forsyth with pies from Mellow Mushroom in Cumming. They will also be feeding the additional 250 employees on the back end of the hospital on Thursday with meals from Marie's.

The NAAG crew is also spreading the kindness even farther north with their initiative feeding officers with the Gainesville Police Department and staff at the Northeast Hospital in Braselton.

"We picked these areas because most of our clients and customers live in these spots, and it's doing two things. We're supporting our local restaurant groups and our folks out there fighting this," explained Legros.

The VP adding that they were able to use funds to support the effort through a joint venture between Allstate and NAAG.

According to its website, NAAG is an industry leader in providing products and services that help partner dealers boost their customer satisfaction and retention and improve their profitability.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.