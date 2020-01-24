FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released the names of the drivers in a fatal head-on collision that closed Keith Bridge Road in Forsyth County on Thursday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the wreck was caused when Mitchell Brown, 29, of Cumming, crossed over the double yellow line and struck the oncoming vehicle driven by 42-year-old Candi Tucker of Gainesville.

Tucker, the sheriff's office said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucker's 26-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said. Brown was also taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said Brown was driving a 2018 Jeep Compass, and Tucker a 2005 Toyota Scion.

The crash continues to be investigated, the sheriff's office said, and it's not yet clear if Brown will face charges.

