CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Democratic party is gaining attention after posting a letter to social media page expressing their unique stance on the topic of gun control.

The posted letter begins by recanting the details from its firearms training and shooting event that took place on August 3rd at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Cumming. The event, put on in conjunction with the National African American Gun Association, was designed to educate both democrats and other community members about the correct way to use firearms.

WXIA

The letter goes on to emphasize that the society must differentiate between the responsible ownership of firearms and violent acts of terror. The statement also outlines how Forsyth county democrats wish to debunk democratic stereotypes and promote unity among all parties.

Forsyth County Democratic Party

The secretary of the party, Latresha Jackson says they want to change the dialogue and create an inclusive conversation for those who want gun change and gun owners, “it’s okay to say I’m a democrat and I own a gun, but I also believe we need background checks for those who try to purchase guns.”

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on facebook

RELATED:

Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso

Georgia bill would outlaw Confederate displays on public property