CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy has been fired after attending a public event on Sept. 11 while under the influence of alcohol.

Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were attending the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon at Billy Howell Ford commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.

A fellow department employee suspected former Deputy Greg Cannon of being intoxicated at the event and notified a supervisor. Commanders confronted Cannon minutes later, according to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Cannon was placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation was started. An alcohol test was administered.

Cannon, a detective, was fired on Sept. 13, 2019. He had been employed by the sheriff's office since 2007.

During the investigation, internal affairs indicated that Cannon had possibly violated state law by driving under the influence to the event, and the Traffic Unit opened a criminal investigation into Cannon's conduct. That investigation is ongoing.

