CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigations looks into claims that he registered to vote somewhere other than his place of residence.

On voter rolls obtained by 11Alive, Cpl. James Cutcliff, the director of the sheriff's office Finance Section, has the Forsyth County Jail as his place of residence.

A search finds that a P.O. Box is listed as his place of residence. While it is not uncommon for law enforcement officers to obscure their home addresses for safety reasons, listing an address other than your home for voter registration is a felony in the state of Georgia.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Cpl. Cutcliffe's leave but has referred all other questions to the GBI.

Forsyth County Board of Registrations and Elections officials have told 11Alive that they will not comment on the situation until after the next monthly meeting of the board on May 7 at 9 a.m.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.