New playground being installed at Poole’s Mill Park

Forsyth County families will soon be able to enjoy a new playground.

CUMMING, Ga. — According to a release from the Forsyth County Communications Department, a new playground is being installed at Poole’s Mill Park. The new playground, which will open this summer, will replace the current structure.

“Poole’s Mill Park has much to offer families, with beautiful natural resources and a historic covered bridge,” Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor said. “Now, with an updated playground, there is another element that we hope families can enjoy for many years to come.”

The release states the new playground is “designed for ages 5-12 and will include slides, swings (one handicapped accessible), an IKO ball climber, synthetic turf surfacing and more. The cost of the playground replacement project is $210,000 and is being funded by the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation 2020 Capital Replacement Plan Budget.”

The area will be closed, while the new playground is under construction.

