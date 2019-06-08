FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Father of three and mortgage broker, Troy Griffith is using his love for country music to raise awareness for children with special needs. Griffith recorded his very first single, "Ten by Twelve", as a tribute to his daughter, Lilly, who is diagnosed with down syndrome.

WXIA

Written by Germaine Brunet, the song describes a young girl with special needs who faces daily challenges. Griffith says the lyrics really spoke to him and his family, "I wanted to share my love for Lilly with the world and showcase what families with special needs go through every day."

WXIA

Griffith originally recorded the audio for the song at Arkatek Recording Studio in Norcross. After gaining some momentum, Nashville's Blackbird studio, owned by Martina McBride, produced the single for Griffith for free.

WXIA

Griffith also made a music video produced by Mann Robinson, which features Lilly classmates Hailey Duncan and Sam Van Winkle. The video includes his wife, Lisa Griffith, and other two children: 23-year-old Rayanne and 16-year-old Rhett Griffith. The music video now almost has 6,000 views and is going viral on Facebook within the Atlanta area.

Griffith says the next steps for him are getting the song on iTunes and eventually using the profits to benefit groups that assist people with special needs.

