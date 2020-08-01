FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Now in its seventh year, the Forsyth County Fire Department is offering its annual Citizens’ Fire Academy. The 10 week program offers participants an inside look at the profession of firefighting.

“The academy is truly a unique chance for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at their fire department and the services that we provide to protect them each day,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “Not only will participants get a hands-on learning experience, but they also will get to interact with first responders.”

The Citizens’ Fire Academy will be held on 10 consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 3, and continuing through May 12. The course will be held at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex at 3520 Settingdown Road.

Requirements for enrollment:

Must be 25 years of age or older

Have no prior felony conviction

Pass an acceptable background check

Be a resident of Forsyth County

Be willing to make a 10-week commitment

Those interested in applying for the Citizens’ Fire Academy must submit a completed application, a signed and notarized liability release, and a signed and notarized confidentiality agreement.

The application packet and the link to register is available here. Space in the program is limited. Application packets must be received by Feb. 10.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER FORSYTH COUNTY STORIES:

'Tis the season for theft and mischief' | Cumming cashier sprayed with mace

Local Jeep group delivers cookies to firefighters

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns residents of phone scam