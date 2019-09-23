FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A handle of Forsyth County schools received giant checks and a surprise visit from representatives with the Forsyth County Education Foundation on Friday.

Forty-two schools submitted applications for the Fri-YAY grant program and the board carefully selected 19 to be awarded funding. The money each school received will go towards a requested project to enhance the school and student body experience.

This is the 5th year that the board has made the surprise visits. Each year the total funding has grown larger through donations made by the public. Last year, the foundation was able to award 11 schools with $40,000 in grant money. Some of the projects awarded this year included reading and science programs, as well as school garden projects.

WXIA

The schools that received a grant this year are listed below:

Cumming Elementary Chattahoochee Elementary Chestatee Elementary Silver City Elementary North Forsyth High School Coal Mountain Elementary Matt Elementary Kelly Mill Elementary Midway Elementary Shiloh Point Elementary Big Creek Elementary Johns Creek Elementary Daves Creek Elementary Haw Creek Elementary Lakeside Middle Forsyth Central High ACE: Gateway Otwell Middle

If you or your business would like to fund a portion of the 24 remaining school requests, you can contact Hannah Samples at hsamples@forsyth.k12.ga.us or visit their website to donate for future grants.

