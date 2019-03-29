CUMMING, Ga. — If you’ve ever thought about growing your own veggies, this Saturday’s garden show is for you. It’s the inaugural event for Soil3 (pronounced “soil cubed”) a Georgia-based company that makes and delivers organic compost soil. Hillary Thompson, the marketing director for Soil3, says they’ve been planning this event for months.

“It came about because we miss the old fashioned garden shows where landscapers and designers set up a little garden diorama inside,” Thompson said. “We're doing that with the raised bed vegetable gardening theme.”

The garden show opens to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, and the first of three speakers starts at 9:30. More than a dozen vendors will be set up during the event which goes till 3 p.m. There will also be a gardening contest.

“The best of show wins a $2,000 prize and an engraved garden trowel as the trophy instead of a plaque that will just hang on the wall,” Thompson said. “It’s meant to inspire people to grow vegetables at home using raised beds.”

The event is $10 which allows you to hear the speakers, but there’s no charge for anyone who wants to come look around. Thompson says it’s a good networking opportunity for current or future gardeners.

“There will be lots of knowledgeable people here from our speakers to Super-Sod employees and all the great vendors who can help you problem-solve any obstacles you're having,” she said. “One thing we’ll do after the show is send out an email asking for people's ideas of what they’d like to learn next.”

