Forsyth County high school students print and assemble face shields

CUMMING, Ga. — A group of students from Lambert High School and Central High School is creating face shields using 3-D printers for healthcare staff in the Northeast Georgia Health System.

When schools closed due to the coronavirus, students in the International Genetically Engineered Machine program at Lambert High decided to use their skills to help medical professionals.

"With people working from home and students transitioning to online learning, many people wonder what they can do to help," said Lambert iGEM advisor Janet Standeven. "Originally the Lambert iGEM team was preparing for their annual competition in October by designing a self-sustaining aquaponics, but quickly shifted gears as more immediate needs became apparent."

According to Standeven most of their members have access to 3-D printers, so they began printing parts for face shields and putting them together.

"Each person with a printer is producing the frames while others are assembling the shield with the plastic cover," says Standeven.

The initiative started off small with only a few members from the Lambert iGEM program but has grown to include student volunteers outside of the iGEM program at Lambert and Central students.

The group has produced hundreds of face shields, and say they will continue to make them for as "long as there is need and materials".

For questions about how you can help, you can contact Dr. Brittney Cantrell or Mrs. Janet Standeven.

