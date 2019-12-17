FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Resource Program in collaboration with the area schools are looking for employees.

The department is currently hiring for full-time and part-time School Resource Deputies.

Part-time Resource Officer: Starting at $21-25 per hour

Schedule: Follow the Forsyth County School calendar, which equates to just 180 workdays, plus 10 days of annual training.

Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, & vision plans 401K Provided & Matched Based on Tenure Uniforms & Equipment Provided Vehicle Program



Full-time Resource Officer: Starting at $46,223

Schedule: Work year round

Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, & vision plans 401K Provided & Matched Based on Tenure Uniforms & Equipment Provided Vehicle Program Paid Vacation, Sick Leave, & Holidays Tuition Reimbursement Peace Officers' Annuity & Benefit Dues Paid



The School Resource Officer (SRO) Program accommodates nearly 48,000 students in 40 public school campuses across the county.

According to the sheriff's office, SROs are the first line of defense in schools and are tasked with upholding order, safety, preventing crime, and mentoring. Deputies assigned to the SRO program provide campus safety inspections, classroom presentations, school investigations, student and parent conferences, and traditional law enforcement duties.

