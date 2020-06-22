13-year-old hit-and-run victim dies

The driver is facing upgraded charges once released from the hospital.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The 13-year-old victim of a hit-and-run incident in Forsyth County died over the weekend.

On June 16, at around 6:30 pm, Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Kelly Mill Road.

The investigation revealed that a white SUV had failed to negotiate the curve on Kelly Mill Road and went over the curb onto the sidewalk hitting a 13-year-old child who was walking on the edge of the sidewalk.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Stacie Miller said the father of the child had attempted to assist his son and he received an injury to his leg. It was reported that the SUV fled the scene. A white Infiniti QX56 with fresh front end damage was located a short time later on Jason Drive.

The teen was airlifted to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. According to Miller, the child died from those injuries over the weekend.

The driver will be charged with Hit and Run Resulting in Death, Vehicular Homicide, Failure to Maintain Lane, DUI Less Safe Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Driving Too Fast for Conditions.