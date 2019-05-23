CUMMING, Ga. — The first Friday in June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the city of Cumming is encouraging citizens to wear orange.

“The purpose of the proclamation and the purpose of wear orange in awareness is to honor survivors and honor victims, and really kind of elevate their experience and elevate their voice,” Amy Hubbart said. “Gun Violence Awareness Day is June 7 all across the country, and over the course of that weekend, there will be hundreds of community events around the country. From barbecues to basketball tournaments to local beautification projects, lots of communities are going to be taking a moment to honor survivors.”

Anita Tucker is the woman who reached out to Cumming city officials about the proclamation, and she says she almost immediately got a response.

“It was great. We set it up, and everything went so smoothly,” Tucker said. “We had well over 20 people show up last minute to support us.”

Both women are involved with Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America, a grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. They’re planning a community-wide event for June 9th at Fowler Park from 1 to 3 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome to come,” Tucker said. “Wear orange and help us acknowledge that gun violence truly is an issue here in America, and we really need to address it.”

