CUMMING, Ga. — Instructors with Stayin’ Alive CPR & First Aid are traveling around Forsyth county to make sure residents are prepared in case of an emergency. The group held a class on Wednesday, August 21st at the Fowler Park Recreation Center in Cumming speaking to members of the Girls on the Run of North Georgia organization.

The CPR/AED course included how to perform CPR on an adult, child and infant, how to use an AED and how to handle a choking situation for adult, child and infant. Attendants were able to practice on electronic dummies that signaled a heart beat through a blinking light.

The CPR instructor, Faith Doldo says the three most important steps are to see if the individual is unconscious, direct someone to call 911, and find an AED. The AED or automated external defibrillator is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses ventricular fibrillation or when the heart beat becomes rapid with erratic electrical impulses.

The Stayin’ Alive CPR & First Aid organization will hold its next certification class this Saturday, August 24th at Antebellum James Burgess in Suwannee from 9 am – 11 am. The cost is $35 per attendee for the training, which includes a 2-year certification. You can register for the next August class here.

