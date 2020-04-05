Forsyth County Library opens book drop

The library will offer contact-free curbside pickup starting May 11.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — All four Forsyth County Public Library locations have now opened their outdoor and drive-up book drops for residents who have library books that need to be returned.

Books, CDs, books on CD, DVDs, and read-alongs can be returned in the drive-up book return bins at the Cumming and Hampton Park libraries, as well as the automated book returns at the Post Road and Sharon Forks libraries.

Library officials are asking residents to not return items that normally go to Ask US desks which include, books borrowed through the Interlibrary Loan service and oversized materials such as Storytime Takeout kits and Georgia State Parks backpack kits.

Returned items may stay on patron accounts for up for four days, as all returned materials will be quarantined before replacement on library shelves. Returned items held in quarantine will not be considered overdue and fines will not accrue.

Library staff is preparing to open curbside pickup starting next Monday.

“Our patrons have been wonderful at making the switch to eLibrary services and we appreciate their enthusiasm for reading eBooks and listening to eAudiobooks. Patrons who wish to check out physical books will be able to do so using the library’s new Contact-Free Curbside Pickup service beginning May 11,” says Library Director Anna Lyle.

Contact-Free Curbside Pickup will be available Monday through Thursday from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Library cardholders may place holds on physical materials in the library’s online catalog just as they normally would, and then call the library at 770-781-9840 to make an appointment to pick up any available materials at their preferred branch.

At their designated pickup time, patrons will park in the designated Contact-Free Curbside Pickup spaces, stay in their vehicle, and call the posted phone number to alert library staff to their arrival.

Patrons with limited mobility may request delivery to their vehicles. Otherwise, library staff will check the items out on the patron’s card and then place a bag containing the items on a table near the library entrance. Then the patron may exit their vehicle to pick up the bag.

