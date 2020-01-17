CUMMING, Ga. — Sy is a 4-year-old purebred Siamese cat that came to the shelter as a stray. Shelter staff say he arrived at the shelter with two other Siamese cats, so he does get along with other felines.

Shelter manager, Cynthia Iacopella says he is somewhat timid, "he just takes a minute to warm up...he shows some anxiety."

Sy has been spayed and is ready to go home to his fur-ever home today.

WXIA

Bones is an almost a 1-year-old Malamute and Mountain Dog mix. He also arrived at the shelter as a stray but is no stranger to people.

"He is just so lovable and will walk up to just about anyone to give them a kiss," adds Iacopella.

Bones loves to play with the tennis balls and is very interested in being around other animals. Iacopella says shelter staff calls him the gentle giant.

"He is the sweetest and would do well in any home," says Iacopella.

WXIA

You can meet both Sy and Bones today at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter located at 4065 County Way in Cumming.

