CUMMING, Ga. — Earl's life has started out kind of rough, but the staff at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter say that hasn't affected his personality.

At about 2 months old, Earl was found in a 15-foot sewer drain in Forsyth County. Animal Service Officers were able to rescue the kitten and bring him to the shelter where he was treated for a hip fracture and two pelvic fractures.

Administration Technician, Kathy Gaglio says Earl would be great in just about any home, "Being trapped in the sewer has not impacted his outlook on life. He is so sweet, friendly, and loves to just sit in your lap."

Earl is now 4 months old and is looking for his fur-ever home.

Rose is a senior pet at the animal shelter. She is an 8-year-old hound mix that came to the shelter as a stray. Rose is apart of the Seniors for Seniors program sponsored by Paws for a Cause. Through the non-profit, all Rose's wellness exams will be paid for for the rest of her life.

Animal Shelter Manager, Cynthia Iacopella, says she would do well in a calm home, "Since she is a little bit older, she definitely has a gentler side. She would do well with adults and older kids. She would also do well with other dogs or cats."

The shelter is still waiving all pet fees through Jan. 2, 2020 for their 'Home for the Holidays' event. The shelter’s standard adoption fee is $85 and includes microchipping for all pets, altering and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter (4065 County Way) is located just off GA 400 in northern Forsyth County and provides animal adoptions from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

