CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week to prepare for the possibility of a disaster.

“Spring brings threats of high winds, hail, lightning and severe weather,” says EMA Director Chris Grimes. “Having a plan in place before any emergency, such as a tornado or severe weather, is key and we hope that residents will take this time to create or update their family plans.”

Each day of this week will focus on a different severe weather threat and how to prepare.

Monday, Feb. 3 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day

– Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Thunderstorm Safety

– Thunderstorm Safety Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tornado Safety

– Tornado Safety Thursday, Feb. 6 – Lightning Safety

– Lightning Safety Friday, Feb. 7 – Flood Safety

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Forsyth County will take part in a statewide tornado drill. At 9:15 a.m. the county’s outdoor severe weather sirens will go off.

County officials suggest downloading emergency alerts for a drill reminder. Residents can elect to receive the time-sensitive notifications via email, telephone call and/or text message. The alerts are sent out for three severe weather situations: severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings and tornado warnings.

To sign up, click on the 'Emergency & Weather Alerts' icon on the county's website. Information and tips on how to prepare for severe weather emergencies can be found throughout the week on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

