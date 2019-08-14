FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — As parents send their children back to school in Forsyth County, they're noticing something a little different as they enter the doorway.

All elementary schools in the county now have a secured vestibule entrance where guests must be let in through two doors before having access to the school.

Guests are buzzed through the first doorway by a staff member where they are required to scan their ID or passport into the Raptor system which identifies sexual predators or unsafe visitors. The guest is then asked to enter their destination within the school, and then a name tag is printed. When the guest leaves the school, they are required to scan their badge to time stamp their departure.

During a safety audit in the spring, the Forsyth security task force recommended that the schools install these security vestibules where guests can sign in and be verified before they are permitted entry. In addition, the task force also recommended hiring additional police officers and specialized staff for social-emotional learning. All elementary schools currently have vestibules in place.

School Safety Manager David Feuerbach said the goal is to have the secure doorways at all middle and high schools by the end of next summer.

"Our goal is to make our kids understand that it is safe to come to school and learn," he said.

Other security measures in place at county schools include a lockdown button inside the school office to alert local authorities, window shades that can be pulled down to block visibility with safety instructions displayed on the back, and pre-locked doors.

The new security upgrades were funded through a $70 million school safety and security bill that was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. Fayette County also used government funding to install vestibule doorways at all five of their middle schools.

