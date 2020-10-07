Forsyth County Schools approve final guidelines for back to school procedures

While face masks are not being required, all students and staff are expected to wear a mask.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools have released the official guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year. The Forsyth County Board of Education voted 5-0 on July 9 to approve the “Restart Forsyth" plan.

Face Masks:

While face masks are not being required, all students and staff are expected to wear a mask when feasible according to the guidelines. However, the district is requiring all transportation and food service staff to wear a mask in the presence of students if they are unable to social distance.

Hand Washing:

According to the district, frequent hand washing breaks will take place daily in all elementary schools where students will be required to wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds. Middle and high school students and employees will be reminded to wash their hands throughout the day for the same length of time. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available throughout each building.

Enhanced Cleaning:

Schools and departments are being asked to develop a schedule for increased cleaning and disinfection. If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, an in-depth sanitation of the classroom, bus, and other areas will take place. Ventilation systems will also be monitored on a regular basis to ensure proper operation and the increased circulation of outdoor air as much as possible. Schools will have to close traditional water fountains. Students and staff are encouraged to bring water from home.

Health:

The plan outlines that the school nurse will act as the school’s main COVID-19 point of contact. Staff and families are asked to do daily temperature checks prior to leaving for school/work. Periodic health screenings of students and employees may be conducted including random temperature checks if cases of COVID-19 are present. Students and employees with COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature of 100.4 and above will be immediately sent home.

School Logistics:

Student desks will face in the same direction and students seated at tables will sit on the same side. Students are encouraged to bring their own technology/devices and to not share school supplies. The sharing of items that are difficult to clean or disinfect will be discouraged. While ensuring the safety of children, to the extent possible, students will eat in classrooms or practice physical distancing. Non-essential student movement throughout the school day will be limited. Outdoor recess will be continued but the number of students gathered in one area will be limited. Some playground equipment may be prohibited for student use. Online meal payment in lieu of cash is encouraged. In lieu of field trips, assemblies, special performances, and school-wide meetings or events, including open house and curriculum nights,

The final town hall for families interested in the school system’s new K-5 virtual learning program will be today 12 p.m. Families have until July 31 to enroll in the Forsyth Virtual Academy.

A tentative budget will be presented on July 14, at 9:30 a.m., with a public hearing beforehand at 8:30 a.m. The district is scheduled to vote on a final budget and school calendar on July 21.

