Forsyth County Schools are asking for feedback on re-opening in the fall

District releases survey to get students and parents feedback on returning back to school procedures.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County public school district is asking families and students to provide some insight as they make plans to return to in-person classes in the fall.

The district released a survey on Monday that asks students and parents several questions about the online learning process including execution of learning format, access to online materials, and staff communication. In addition, the survey asks what families' level of comfort is about returning to in-person classes in the fall.

School officials are asking students, parents and guardians, and staff members to take the survey. The last day of school for the 2019-2020 school year is Friday, May 22. The tentative fall start back date is August 6.

