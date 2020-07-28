Nearly one-third of K-5 students in Forsyth County enroll for online learning

Forsyth County Schools still plan to offer both in person and online instruction.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Forsyth County School district, only 1/3 of all students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade have registered for the online learning option.

The data shows 7,528 of 22,364 students have made a virtual commitment for the 2020-2021 school year. The deadline is July 31 for families of middle and high school students to sign up for virtual instruction. The following numbers were pulled from 22 county elementary schools.

Pre-K: 33 students

K: 929 students

1st: 1146 students

2nd: 1249 students

3rd: 1310 students

4th: 1426 students

5th: 1435 students

The district is still planning on offering students and families the option of in-person or online learning. School Board members voted last week to delay the start of school by one week, to Aug. 13, to give staff additional time to prepare for both in-person and online learning. The five-member Board voted unanimously to adopt the 2020-21 school calendar during their regular board meeting. The calendar includes no reduction of student days, and eliminates furlough days.

According to the state department of health's website, Forsyth County's COVID-19 cases remain low at 1,641 compared to nearby counties like Gwinnett which stands at just over 15,000 confirmed cases.