Forsyth County Schools push back school start date

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to push back the start of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district said they are still preparing for the potential reopening of in-person instruction with the addition of online learning from home, but that they will delay the first day of school from August 6 to August 13 for planning purposes.

The five-member Board voted unanimously to adopt the 2020-21 school calendar during their regular board meeting. The calendar includes no reduction of student days, and eliminates furlough days resulting in no reduction of workdays for all employee classifications.

Officials said the decision to push back the fall start date will give administrators and teachers more time to prepare for the district's new K-5 virtual learning program.

The county released their guidelines for in-person learning earlier this month which outlined that masks will not be required, but encouraged for all students.

Forsyth County remains one of the few district in the Atlanta area that is still planning for in-person instruction.

On Monday, Gwinnett County joined 11 other school districts in only offering virtual learning for the start of the school year after receiving backlash for plans to offer both in-person and virtual instruction to families.

