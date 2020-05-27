Forsyth County sees a new wave of high school football

Four Forsyth County High Schools bring on new head football coaches for the fall 2020 season.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy announced over the weekend that Shawn Coury would become their new head football coach for the 2020 season.

In addition to coaching football, Coury will also serve as the interim athletic director. Coury has served 23 seasons as a high school football coach, coaching teams from South Forsyth High School, West Forsyth High School, Cherokee High School, Holy Spirit Preparatory School, and Pinecrest Academy. He will be replacing the previous head coach and former Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver, Terrance Mathis, who recently announced his resignation.

In February, three other area high schools announced that they would be hiring new head football coaches including Lambert High School, West Forsyth High School, and Denmark High School.

Tommy Watson is set to become the third head football coach in Lambert High School history, after coaching for five years at Lowndes. Lambert's former head coach, Louis Daniel, announced that he would be stepping down in December of 2019. Lambert won a region title under Daniel in 2016, but finished with a 0-10 season last year.

Denmark High School announced Mike Palmieri would be taking over for Terry Crowder, after Crowder announced his resignation in January. Crowder led the Danes to two playoff seasons during the programs' first two years of existence.

West Forsyth is welcoming David Svehla to become the Wolverines' next head football coach, replacing Shawn Cahill. Cahill announced he would not return to coach the Wolverines this fall in January.

The Georgia High School Association recently announced that high school sports in Georgia could resume some voluntary workouts with coaches present on June 8 with appropriate guidelines in place for protecting players and coaches during the coronavirus pandemic.

