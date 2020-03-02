CUMMING, Ga. — On Monday morning, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman presented three local charities with donation checks totaling almost $15,000. The money raised during the agency's 'No-Shave/Nail November' is the most money the organization has ever raised before.

For a donation amount of $50 per month, male employees were able to wear beards for the months of November and December. Female employees were able to donate $35 per month to wear any color nail polish.

Each year, the funds raised from the event go exclusively towards the American Cancer Society. However, this year Sheriff Freeman decided that two additional local charities would also benefit from the fundraiser. The Citizen Advisory Board members chose the additional beneficiaries: SAFFT & B.A.D.G.E.

FSCO donates to charity SAFFT receives a check for $3,618 from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. B.A.D.G.E. receives a check for $3,617 from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

SAFFT, a 501c(3) organization that supports adoption and foster families received a check for $3,617. The organization works to protect children, rebuild families and empower caregivers.

B.A.D.G.E., a Benevolent Association dedicated to giving to employees of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a check for $3,618. The group works to restore confidence, hope, and peace of mind through financial and other support during unforeseen circumstances for employees of Forsyth County Service Organizations.

The American Cancer Society received the largest check for $7,235. The nationwide voluntary health organization is dedicated to eliminating cancer.

Sheriff Freeman says that anywhere from 100 to 150 employees participated in the fundraiser during the months of November and December.

