Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms 9 employees have COVID-19

Sheriff Ron Freeman says 8 of the 9 were contained to a small work group.

CUMMING, Ga. — On Wednesday evening, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman announced on Facebook that nine employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Freeman went on to explain that eight of the nine employees were contained in a small work group, working from their home or office.

"We confident we have contained the outbreak," Freeman said. "This small work unit has had no interaction with the public."

The sheriff explained that the agency has done extensive testing on any employees that came into contact with the individuals that tested positive, and all other employees have tested negative for the virus.

"We're just asking for your prayers for the men and women affected by Covid-19," Sheriff Freeman added.

The sheriff ending the video by stressing how important it is to be social distancing, "especially when we re-open here in Forsyth County."

