FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is traveling around the county hosting pop up self-defense classes to teach female residents how to fight like a girl.

The department has been hosting the free classes for the past 10 years on a monthly basis in hopes of making Forsyth County’s female residents feel safer and stronger. Tuesday night, deputies held a class at Fowler Park Recreation Center welcoming close to 200 women.

Deputy Jenny Belafi, who instructs the class, says the department just wants to empower women. “We feel like this is a necessary part of making our community a safer place. If our classes can help prevent one bad thing from happening to someone, then we’ve done our job.”

WXIA

The two-hour course teaches students the importance of self-awareness and debunks commonly held safety notions. The stories in the class focus on cases from the past in which females have been distracted by a device or unable to defend themselves.

The next class will be held at Central Park on September 12th. You can register by calling the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-781-2222.

