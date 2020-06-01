CUMMING, Ga. — Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's office say they've been receiving complaints about a robocall scam regarding warrants and citations.

Deputies say the robocall leaves a message asking the receiver to call a Forsyth County Deputy about warrants and an issue with their address. Officials with the sheriff's office said the call does not come from their emergency line, nor does it leave a phone number associated with the sheriff's office.

FSCO officials advise residents that if they receive one of these spam calls or messages, delete the voicemail and do not call the number back. Authorities add that they will never call residents regarding addresses, jury duty, or to collect money.

