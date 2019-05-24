FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re looking for a fun place to cool off this summer, grab your kids and head to the splash pad at Old Atlanta Park in Suwanee! Upgrades were completed earlier this month, and the water will start flowing on Saturday, May 25.

“We got some new flooring out here about 2 weeks ago,” Recreation Supervisor Nicole Morgan said. “It’s a bonded rubber, so the water stays on top then goes straight back into the system.”

Anyone with concerns about the water getting wasted had nothing to worry about.

“It collects back in our 800-gallon tank, then it goes to a filtration system and then back to the feature pump,” Morgan said. “It’s constantly circulating.”

The splash pad, which will stay open through early September, will be available to the public on all major holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. The park is open weekly Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We got 8,000 visitors the whole season, last year,” Morgan said. “I'd say, at our most, we probably hit about 200 to 300 people out here during the day.”

Want more Forsyth County news? Follow us on Facebook.