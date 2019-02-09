Halcyon is finally ready to open, and Danielle Handy, the project manager, says they’ve made sure there’s something for everyone.

“We want to make sure that this is an area where people want to come and spend time and relax, enjoy a beer and have a bite to eat,” Handy said. “We just want it to be a public gathering space where people really feel comfortable.”

The 135-acre mixed-use development currently has 35 signed tenants including more than a dozen restaurants.

“We recently just signed a lease with Salata, and we just think that they are a great compliment to Halcyon, especially with the focus on health and exercise and nutritional diets,” Handy said.

She says they’re expecting a large crowd of fitness enthusiasts, considering Halcyon sits along the Big Creek Greenway.

“It's such a special asset to the community. People really love the greenway,” Handy said. “For it to be immediately adjacent to our property where people can go and exercise, enjoy a nice leisurely walk on the greenway and then come to halcyon and be able to relax, do some shopping, and catch a movie or grab a beer at Cherry Street, it's a really great element that I don't think a lot of other projects have to offer, so we're very excited about that.”

The first wave of tenants will open to the public on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. To learn more about Halcyon, CLICK HERE.

Want more Forsyth County news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Cocktails in Cumming: Giorgio's Bloody Greek

Eco-friendly, cost-cutting new technology going into Cumming water treatment

1,000 books before kindergarten promotes preschool literacy