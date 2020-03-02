CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County man has been charged for his role in an accident that killed a Hall County woman.

29-year-old Mitchell Brown has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and a seat belt violation, according to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges are pending, Miller said.

On Jan. 23, Brown was driving east on Keith Bridge Road in a 2018 Jeep Compass when he allegedly crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2005 Toyota Scion. The driver of that vehicle,42-year-old Candi Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in Tucker's vehicle, 26-year-old Chasity Sawyer and Brown were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital with not life-threatening.

Brown turned himself in to authorities and is currently in the Forsyth County Jail under no bond.

